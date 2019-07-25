Apostle Jack Anthony Pratt, 77, a native and resident of Morgan City, died Friday, July 19, 2019, at Terrebonne General Medical Center in Houma.

Visitation will be Friday, 5-7 p.m., at Jones Funeral Home. Services will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Miracle Revival Center in Bayou Vista.

He is survived by his wife, Arthur Marie Pratt; seven children, Angel Pratt of Morgan City, Jamie Pratt-Wagner of Houma, John Pratt of Los Angeles, Jason Pratt and Jocqulyn Whitlow, both of Carson, California, Tonya Doctry of Denver, North Carolina, and Thai Pratt of Victorville, California; three siblings, Jacquelyn Brown and Charles Pratt, both of Morgan City, and Virginia Pratt of Los Angeles; 13 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, his brothers, and paternal and maternal grandparents.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.