ANTHONY ROBERT JONES

Thu, 01/25/2018 - 11:40am Anonymous

August 5, 1946-December 29, 2017
Captain Anthony Robert Jones of Madisonville, Louisiana, cherished husband of Susan (nee Falcon) Jones, passed away Dec. 29, 2017, in Covington, Louisiana. He was born Aug. 5, 1946, in London, England, and was preceded in death by his parents, Richard F. H. Jones and Iris Geraldine M. Jones; by his loving brother, Jeremy Jones; and by his beloved son, Geofrey Peter Nigel Jones.
Tony was a citizen of the world and a forever mariner. His remarkable career took him to the far reaches of the earth, but most profoundly, Tony understood the human spirit and never met a stranger.
He is survived by his devoted wife Susan and their sons Alexander (Rachel) Jones, David (Heather) Jones, Ryan (Kim) Arceneaux, and Brian (Wendy) Arceneaux, and their sweet grandchildren.
A memorial gathering will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018, at the Lake Pontchartrain Basin Maritime Museum, 133 Mabel Dr., Madisonville, Louisiana.
Please remember Tony by cherishing your family and friends as Tony always did — dance, smile, walk your dog, hug a friend, feed the birds, offer a meal, embrace life.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2018