(September 3, 1932 — March 17, 2020)

Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial and Funeral Service at St. Cletus Catholic Church, 3600 Claire Avenue, Gretna, LA 70053 on Saturday, July 18, 2020. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. with a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. followed by a Military Honors Interment at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery (Chapel of Faith), 1225 Whitney Avenue, Gretna, LA 70056.

Anthony Rentrop Bergeron, 87 years old, a native of Morgan City, Louisiana, and a resident of Gretna, Louisiana, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Patricia Ann Boudreaux Bergeron, his children Derrin, Kirk, and Leslie, granddaughters Haley and Hannah, two brothers Patrick and Edwin of Morgan City, one brother-in-law CJ Michel of Kaplan, and two sisters-in-law Carol and Sharon, and a host of nieces and nephews.

Having completed a combined engineering and business program at Southwestern Louisiana Institute (University of Louisiana, Lafayette), he joined Sewart Seacraft as production engineer on the U.S. Navy’s Swift Program. He moved to Gretna and joined Camcraft, specializing in the design and fabrication of aluminum crew boats. At age 41, he founded Bergeron Boats, a Lafitte-based boat yard, specializing in the design and fabrication of steel and aluminum vessels for the U.S. Military, as well as the local petroleum and fishing industry. Twelve years later, having served as marketing and project consultant for Swiftships, he founded Total Marine Services in 1985 to satisfy the growing demand for repairs to lightering barges and other marine equipment.

He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War and worked in the local marine industry for over 60 years. He was a member of the Gretna Sportsmen’s Club, Mark Twain Club, Marine Club of New Orleans, and three carnival clubs.

He loved people, life, and his church. He always wanted to know where the fish were biting, as he enjoyed fishing and hunting. His family was very important to him and enjoyed spending time with his children, granddaughters, and family pets.

He was preceded in death by his parents Oliver Sr. and Elizabeth Rentrop Bergeron. Four sisters; Elizabeth Bergquist, Catherine Kidd, Joyce Buford, and Joan Michel. Five brothers; Oliver Jr., Laurie, Sheldon, Robert, and Jason.

He will be deeply missed by all who had the honor of knowing him for his good nature and generous heart, may he rest in peace in God’s hands and in the hearts of his family. In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to the charity of your choice. Mothe Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may view and sign the online guest book at mothefunerals.com.