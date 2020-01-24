Anthony Peter “Big Tony” Ruffin, 40, a resident and native of Patterson, La., passed away peacefully on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 9:34 a.m.

Visitation will be observed on Monday, January 27, 2020 at the Good Hope Baptist Church in Patterson, La., from 11 a.m. until funeral services beginning at 1 p.m. with Pastor Patrick T. Jones, Officiating. Burial will follow funeral services in the Home Industrial Cemetery in Patterson, La.

Anthony leaves to cherish his memories: his mother, Brenda “Tina” Ruffin of Patterson, La.; five sons, Anthony P. Ruffin, Jr., Diego A. Ruffin, D’angelo R. Ruffin, Santiago J. Ruffin, Ricardo M. Ruffin; two daughters, Kyanna Butler and Jenesis A. Ruffin; three he helped to raise, Thela Gonzales, Alexis Hebert and Alieshya Hebert; his wife, Samantha Hebert Ruffin; a devoted companion of eight years, Jennifer Gonzales; his brothers, Alphonso Ruffin of Patterson, La., Gary (Vanessa) Francois of Lafayette, La., Peter Lewis and Timothy Lewis both of CA and Leslie Lewis of Gibson, La.; his sisters, Christina Boulanger Connie Clark, Claudine Jennings and Cora (Alvin) Butler all of Patterson, La., Shelia Little of Gibson, La., Bernadette McCray of CA, Angela Ruffin (Louis) Griffith of Lafayette, La., and Jessica Johnson of Verdunville, La.; a godchild, and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Anthony was preceded in death by his father, a baby girl, a sister, maternal grandparents, and his paternal grandparents.

Visit www.jones-funeral-home.com to send condolences to family.