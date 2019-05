Anthony Marshall Grant, 65, a native of Plaquemine and resident of Bayou Vista, died Thursday, May 2, 2019, at his residence.

He is survived by a brother, Joe Grant; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 10 a.m. until services at noon at St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Bayou Vista. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.

Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.