Anthony “Gee” Billiot, 89, a resident of Bayou Vista, passed away Sunday, June 4, 2017, at his residence.

Gee was born July 29, 1927, in Morgan City, the son of Oristile Billiot and Jean Smith Billiot.

Gee served his country proudly in the United States Army during World War II. He was a member of Knights of Columbus and a faithful parishioner of St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Bayou Vista. He loved hunting, being at the camp, and spending time with his family. He was a very hard worker who always provided for his family.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his three sons, Kenneth Billiot and wife Sue of Arkansas, Gordon Billiot and wife Peggy of Patterson, and Ricky Billiot and wife Lora of Youngsville; two daughters, Patricia Rock and husband Ross of Morgan City, and Goldie Vantromp and husband Jared of Berwick; 16 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.

Mr. Gee’s family would like to give a special thanks to Notre Dame Hospice for all that they have done in caring for him.

Gee was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Grandin Billiot; parents, Oristile Billiot and Jean Smith Billiot; daughter, Priscilla Mae Billiot; four sisters, Adeline Verdin, Audrey Rock, Louise Ruff and Dorothy Billiot; four brothers, Hughes Billiot, James Billiot, Huey Billiot and Victor Billiot; and two granddaughters, Nicole Young and Christen Billiot.

Funeral services will be held at St. Bernadette Catholic Church on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, with Father Cremaldi officiating. There will be a visitation from 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at Twin City Funeral Home. After the services, Gee will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery with Military Honors rendered by the East St. Mary Veterans Funeral Squad.