September 5, 1936 – August 7, 2019

Anthony Boudreaux Jr. passed away at home at the age of 82 after a long illness on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. He and his wife, Janet, were married for 60 years and have four sons and one daughter.

He was a graduate of Patterson High School, LSU, and Penn State. He served in the United States Air Force for two years at Barksdale Air Force Base in Shreveport as a Meteorologist. In 1963 he returned home to farm sugar cane. He retired after the 2006 crop, having farmed for 43 years.

Anthony was very active in organizations connected with farming. He was a member of the St. Mary Parish Farm Bureau, a member of the FSA, a member of the St. Mary Parish Soil & Water Conservation Board, and was also a founding member of the St. Mary Parish East Wax Lake Drainage District Board. He was a Patterson Rotary Club member for ten years, and was a Rotary Fellow.

Anthony was a Mission Pilot in the St. Mary Parish Civil Air Patrol where he served as Squadron Commander for many years.

He is survived by his wife, Janet; four sons, Andre and his wife Connie, Rémy, Brennan and his wife Fedora, and Myron and his wife Dana; one daughter, Joan Roussel and her husband Ryan; seven grandchildren, Maraé Mire and her husband Melvin, Brennan Michael Boudreaux and his wife Miranda, Hannah Boudreaux, Jessica Nunn and her husband Jason, Lindsey Taylor, Sara Roussel, and Allison Roussel; and five great-grandchildren, Katelyn Boudreaux, Kylea Boudreaux, Maddison Boudreaux, Eli Mire, and Jayde Nunn.

He was preceded in death by his father, Anthony (Mr. Tony) Boudreaux Sr.; his mother, Levia Derouen Boudreaux, an infant daughter, Annette; his sister, Betty Clausen; and a grandson, Ryan Boudreaux.

A debt of thanks to all the caregivers for their love and devotion in every day care: Teresa Romero, Miranda Boudreaux, Maraé Mire, Esther Brown, Anne Houghton, Sally Hebert, Betty Henderson, and family nurse, Dana Boudreaux; Hospice nurses Debbie Richie, Amanda Fortier, Allison Guidry, Christine Wolf, Chris Brewer, and Jennifer Price; all of Hospice of South Louisiana, Houma, LA, and Hospice Chaplain, the Rev. Ray Marcel, Pastor of Cornerstone Foursquare Church in Houma, Louisiana, who was a great comfort during Anthony’s illness.

Visitation will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019, from 9 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. at Ibert’s Mortuary in Patterson. The service will be officiated by Pastor Herbert Stanley, Associate Pastor of Cornerstone Ministries in Morgan City. Burial will be at the St. Joseph Cemetery in Patterson, in the St. Andrew Mausoleum, following the service. Serving as pallbearers will be his four sons, Andre Boudreaux, Rémy Boudreaux, Brennan Boudreaux, and Myron J. Boudreaux, his grandson, Brennan Michael Boudreaux, and his grandson-in-law, Melvin Mire. Military Honors will be provided by the Keesler Air Force Base Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Hospice of South Louisiana in Houma or to Guatemala Home for Children, C/O Mike and Dottie Clark, PO Box 12764, Lake Charles, LA 70612-2764.

