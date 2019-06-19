ANNIE SIMPSON BRUNER
Wed, 06/19/2019 - 10:30am
Annie Simpson Bruner, 92, a native of Berwick and resident of Charenton, died Monday, June 17, 2019, at New Orleans East Hospital.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
