ANNIE PRICE

Annie Declouet Carr Portier Price, 68, a native of Orange, Texas and resident of Patterson, died Saturday, July 8, 2017, at Morgan City Healthcare Center.

Visitation will be Saturday from 10 a.m. until services at 2:30 p.m. at Good Hope Baptist Church in Patterson. Burial will follow in the Home Industrial Cemetery in Patterson.

She is survived by two sons, Clayton Carr of Monrovia, Virginia and Robert Carr of Spotsylvania, Virginia; two daughters, Tina Gant and Precious Danos, both of Patterson; nine brothers, Lawrence Francis, Geroge Declouet, Steven Declouet, Gervase Declouet, Joseph Allen, Douglas Allen, Keith Levy and Micheal

Levy, all of Patterson, and Garry Levy of Morgan City; six sisters, Mona Barrow of Morgan City, Debra James of Berwick, Betty Taylor of San Antonio, and Gloria Declouet, JoAnn Dugas and Barbara Labry, all of Patterson; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, a son, a grandson and four sisters.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.