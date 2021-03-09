ANNIE LOUISE CLEMENT LEONARD

Annie, a loving mother, grandmother, sister, cousin and friend, passed away peacefully at Legacy Nursing Home on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at the age of 91.

She was a resident of Plaquemine and a native of Bayou Pigeon, LA.

Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 from 1 p.m. until Rite of Christian Burial at 2:30 p.m. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine.

She is survived by her son, Ronald Leonard and wife Odette; grandchildren, Robert, Krissy, Teresa, Alison and Patrick; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Charlotte Leonard; siblings, Anna May “Toonie” Cedotal, Jane Rita Aucoin (Lloyd), Geraldine “Cherry” Settoon, Alcide Clement and Allen Gaudet (Janet); sister-in-law, Bernice Clement; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceded in death by her son, Donald Leonard; parents, Edward P. Clement and Aureline Breaux Clement Gaudet; stepfather, Medric Gaudet; and brothers, Edward G. and Charles “C.I.” Clement.

Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.

Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine, is in charge of arrangements.