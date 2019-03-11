September 14, 1941-March 8, 2019

Abbeville — Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Anne Ketchum Smith, 77, who died Friday, March 8, 2019, at Maison De Lafayette. Pastor, Rev. Dr. Mollie McGee will officiate the service.

Anne is survived by her two daughters, Torrie Guzzetta and Raegan Terry; two step-daughters, Ann Dartez and Tanya Abshire; four grandchildren, Rae Anne Connor, Natalie Davis, Jacob Guzzetta and Patrick Guzzetta; and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Smith; parents, Clois Melvin Ketchum and the former Zada Gladys Ross; brother, Jarrett Ketchum; and sister, Sandra Miles.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. and Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 8 a.m. until time of services.

