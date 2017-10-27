“I am blessed.”

AnnaLee Trahan Price, known to her friends as Anna, a native of Chauvin and a longtime resident of Bayou Vista, passed away, on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, at the age of 63. Anna was best known for her bright and infectious smile, her hardworking, giving nature, and her ladylike demeanor. Her loving presence will be forever missed but never, ever forgotten.

Those left to cherish her beautiful memory are: her loving husband, Don N. Price; daughter Mikki Smigielski and her husband, R.J.; son Michael Watkins; stepson Jimmy Watkins Jr.; stepson , Greg Watkins; stepdaughter Ginger Watkins; stepson Don A. Price and his wife, Amy; brother Donald Trahan; 12 grandchildren, Blake, Conner, Allie, Skylar, Sophia, Tabitha, Evangeline, Brock, Bradley, Zachariah, Preston, and Cadence; five great-grandchildren, Ian, Kylie, Belle, Ellie and Lucy; her godchild, Mindy Trahan; her nephew, Jeremy Trahan; her great niece, Harlee and her great nephews, Cameron and Jessie James.

She was reunited in heaven with her parents, Adam and Rosalie Trahan; a baby brother, Ronald Trahan; and a husband, Jimmy Watkins Sr.

The family requests that a time of reflection and remembrance be observed on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, from 9 a.m. until time of memorial services at 11 a.m. at the Bayou Vista Baptist Church. Dismissal and fellowship will follow at the end of services.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in Anna’s memory to one of the following:

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

https://afsp.org/take-action/give-a-gift/

Gideon’s International

https://www2.gideons.org/donate