Anna Mae Verrett Abshire

June 11, 1929 — February 13, 2019

Anna Mae Verrett Abshire, 89, a resident of Amelia, passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at Teche Regional Medical Center surrounded by her loving family.

Anna Mae was born on June 11, 1929, the daugh-ter of Alfred Verrett and Marie Mire Verrett.

In 1945, Anna Mae married Louis Abshire shortly before he deployed overseas as a sailor in the US Navy in the final months of the war. She waited anxiously and devotedly for his return and spent the next 73 years of her life as a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and full-time home maker.

Her whole life was devoted to her family. In the early years of her marriage her mother-in-law and sisters-in-law gave her a wonderful blessing when they taught her to sew. It became the source of many rewarding hours of creating and providing beautiful clothes for her daughters and herself. She truly loved using her hands to make pretty gifts to share with her loved ones. She took so much care to make things perfect for her family, keeping a spotless home and cooking every meal.

She cared for her parents with unselfish devotion and love. She was so full of humility and sweetness and always had a beautiful smile. She never let a day go by without praying the rosary and she set a beautiful example as a witness to Christ.

She spent many hours with her grandchildren, baby-sitting for them through their informative years. She was always available to help her family and did it very graciously, never complaining.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband of 73 years, Louis Abshire Sr. of Amelia; four children, Louis Abshire Jr. and wife Mary Ann of Sugar Land, Texas, Ginger Brown and husband Charles of Bayou L’Ourse, Kathie Crochet and husband Gordon Sr. of Zachary, and Dalton Abshire Sr. and wife Pat of Rohnert Park, California; 11 grandchildren, Bonnie Fryou, Angie Kulka, Donovan Abshire, Cindy Martin, Chantel Robinson, Dawn Crochet, Brandi Threeton, Gordon Crochet Jr., Erica Abshire, Janet Eaton and Dalton Abshire Jr.; 19 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Rose Mary Verrett Guillory and husband Sheldon of Bayou Vista.

Anna Mae was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Marie Mire Verrett.

Anna’s family would like to thank the staff and all of the nurses and CNA’s at Morgan City Health Care Center for the kind and loving care they gave to her in these last 9 months of her life and for the many years of wonderful care by Dr. Robert Blereau and his staff.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at St. Andrew Catholic Church with Father Charlie Perkins celebrating Mass. A visitation will begin at 8 a.m. and will continue until Mass time, with a rosary being prayed at 10 a.m. Following Mass, Anna Mae will be laid to rest in the St. Andrew Church Cemetery.