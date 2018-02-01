April 1, 1940- January 31, 2018

Anna Mae Verret Metrejean, 77, a resident of Bayou Vista, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Anna Mae was born April 1, 1940, in Hackberry, Louisiana, the daughter of David Verrett and Sedolia DeHart Verret.

She was a faithful and active parishioner of St. Bernadette Catholic Church where she served in the choir, was a member of the Come Lord Jesus group, and over the last several years she made it her personal project to make sure the St. Joseph Altar was done. She went on many overseas pilgrimages with her church friends. She was very talented and gifted in many ways; she was a talented seamstress and in her younger years, she had a dream of one day designing wedding dresses. Anna Mae was a spiritual inspiration to many and brought peace wherever she went. She was a loving mother, awesome grandmother and friend to many.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by four children, Alvin Joseph “PT” Metrejean Jr. and wife Dana of Bayou Vista, and Sheryll Lanclos and husband Glen, Darlene Chauvin and husband Walter “Sonny” Chauvin III, and Gail Cantrell and husband David “Pud”, all of Verdunville; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Raymond Verret Sr. and wife Lola of Patterson, and Ernest Verret Sr. and wife Linda of Ricohoc.

Anna Mae was preceded in death by her parents, David and Sedolia DeHart Verret; husband, Alvin J. “T Van” Metrejean Sr.; two grandchildren, Samantha Cantrell and Betsy Lanclos; two brothers, Jessie Verret and Wilton Verret; and two sisters, Edith Gros and Ina Faye Bryant.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, at St. Bernadette Catholic Church with Father William Rogalla celebrating Mass. A visitation will be held in the parish hall from 10 a.m. until 1:15 p.m. with a rosary being prayed at 1:15 p.m. Following, Mass Anna Mae will be laid to rest in the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum.