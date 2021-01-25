May 17, 1931 — January 21, 2021

Anna Lee LaJaunie Belaire, 89, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City.

Anna Lee was born on May 17, 1931 in Donner, Louisiana, the daughter of Willie LaJaunie and Beatrice Rogers LaJaunie.

Anna Lee had a long career working in banking, where she enjoyed her customers and employees. She worked for Citizens Bank, First National Bank and eventually Whitney Bank where she worked her way up to Berwick Branch Manager. She loved her family and cherished all the time she was able to spend with them, but she especially loved spoiling her grandchildren. She loved to cook and was a wonderful cook who loved feeding everyone.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by three daughters, Karen Belaire of Bayou Vista, Donna Cheramie and husband Tommie of Morgan City, and Susan LeBouef and husband Jeffery of Broussard; William “Bill” McCarty, who was like a son to Anna Lee; seven grandchildren, Jamie Mallet, Colin Mallet, Jada Bernadou, Amanda Mallet, Ryan Cheramie, Sissy Daigle and Aiden LeBouef; Jill McCarty, who was like a granddaughter to Anna Lee; 11 great-grandchildren, Alexis, Landon, Logan and Jordyn Bernadou; Addison and Asher Mallet; Henry and George Mallet; Rylee and Rose Cheramie; and Hazel Daigle; one sister, Patricia Arboneaux of Lafayette; and one brother, Craig LaJaunie and wife Sue of Centerville.

Anna Lee was preceded in death by parents, Willie and Beatrice Rogers LaJaunie; her husband of 66 years, Al Jewett Belaire; two sisters, Gloria McCarty and Gail Bergeron; and two brothers, J.V. LaJaunie and Robert J. LaJaunie.

Pallbearers will be David Arboneaux, Justin Bernadou, Tommie Cheramie, Ryan Cheramie, Dane Daigle, Craig LaJaunie, Jeffery LeBouef, Jamie Mallet, Colin Mallet and William “Bill” McCarty. Honorary Pallbearers are Landon Bernadou and Aiden LeBouef.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at Holy Cross Catholic Church with Very Rev. Jay Baker celebrating Mass. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at Twin City Funeral Home with a rosary being prayed at 11 a.m. Following Mass Anna Lee will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.