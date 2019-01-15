November 27, 1924-January 12, 2019

Anna Gobert Vining, 94, a resident of Patterson, LA, passed away on Saturday January 12, 2019, at 7:30 a.m. at the Teche Regional Medical Center in Morgan City.

Visitation will be observed on Thursday, January 17, from 9 a.m. until the recitation of the rosary beginning at 10 a.m., which will be led by her nephew, Terry Burgess. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Patterson, LA, with Fr. Herbert Bennerfield serving as the celebrant. Burial will follow the Mass Services in the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery-Mausoleum Section in Patterson.

Anna was born November 27, 1924, which was a Thanksgiving Day. She was delivered by a midwife in her home that was located to the right of the Kemper Williams Silo. Throughout her childhood, Anna helped her parents and made many lifelong friends. She married Melvin Edward Vining in January of 1943, then she began her life as both a wife and a mother. She and Melvin were blessed with four children, so she spent her days being a homemaker and seamstress. Many girls in the area were taught by her the art of sewing, knitting, and crocheting. In her mastering this art, a great part of her of life was spent knitting and crocheting many “treasures” for neighbors, friends, and family members. Her favorite roles, however, were being a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. When Anna was among family and friends, she enjoyed sharing her sage advice and motherly wisdom. She always had an interesting story of her childhood or some encouraging words to share.

Anna was a woman of great faith in God. She believed in the virtue of prayers and always had candles lit in honor of ill friends and relatives. She lived a full rewarding ninety-four years, while blessing and serving others thought her life.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Barbara Jean and Samuel Ned Boutte of New Iberia, LA; three sons, Rickey V. Vining and his wife Elaine, Mark C. Vining, and Kirk B. Vining and his wife Yvonne all of Patterson, LA; two sisters, Geraldine G. Verdun of Patterson, LA. and Enola G. Walker of Verdunville, LA; thirteen grandchildren, twenty-eight great-grandchildren; one goddaughter and one godson, and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives that she loved. Anna will be missed by those who loved her and learned from her wisdom.

Anna was preceded in death by her husbands, Melvin Edward Vining, the father of her children, and Earl Olivier; her parents, Telemarque and Zenobia Gobert; her sisters, Mardel G. Burgess, Senora G. Lyman, Berdine G. Verdun and Gertrude G. Pellerin; her brothers, George Gobert and Nicholas Gobert; six brothers-in-law; and one sister-in-law.

Active Pallbearers will be Sean Michael Vining, Chad Richard Vining, David Thompson, Terence Livings, Devin Vining, and Jeremy Smith. Honorary Pallbearers will be Rickey Vander Vining, Samuel Ned Boutte, Shannon H. Boutte, Kirk Benedict Vining, and Mark Chandler Vining.

