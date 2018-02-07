June 25, 1968- February 1, 2018

Ann Margaret Taylor, 49, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.

Ann was born June 25, 1968, in Morgan City, the daughter of Robert A. Taylor Jr. and Frances Grizzaffi Taylor.

Ann was truly special with her gentle, kind spirit that brought such joy to her parents’ lives. Ann loved LSU, music and movies. A Saturday night was not complete without a trip to her favorite restaurant and then to the store to purchase the latest DVD. As a teenager, Ann enjoyed bowling and participated in one of the first Special Olympics competitions held in Louisiana.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her mother, Frances Grizzaffi Taylor of Morgan City; one brother, Mark Taylor and wife Brownie of Morgan City; one sister, Lori Cronier of Morgan City; and four nieces, Erin Taylor, Brittany Bogan and husband Kevin, Meredith Taylor and Erika Cronier.

Ann was preceded in death by her father, Robert A. Taylor Jr.

A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with a memorial visitation being held from 10 a.m. until Mass time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given in Ann’s name to Special Olympics Louisiana, 1000 East Morris Avenue, Hammond, LA 70403.