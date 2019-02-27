Angie Terrebonne Eads, 37, of Franklin, La. passed away on February 15, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital following complications due to pneumonia.

She is survived by her husband Vernal (Tommy) Eads, her daughter Angel Russell, her parents Glenn and Patricia Scelfo Terrebonne, her sister Donna Terrebonne Moses, her brother-in-law Cory Moses, a nephew Noah Moses, her grandmother Ruby Scelfo and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Alvin and Ann Terrebonne, maternal grandfather John Scelfo Sr. and an uncle David Scelfo.

The family would like to express their heart felt gratitude to all of you for your prayers during their time of sorrow. A private graveside ceremony will be held at a later date.