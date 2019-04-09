Angelle Rita Folse Governale, 98, a native and resident of Morgan City, died Monday, April 1, 2019, at her residence.

She is survived by two children, Toni DeRouen and Russel Governale; a sister, Eva Nini; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 17 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and two broth-ers.

A private graveside service was held Friday in St. Joseph Cemetery in Patterson.

Ibert’s Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.