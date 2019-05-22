Andrew Joseph “Deacon” Dragna, a native and lifelong resident of Morgan City, passed away on May 17th at the age of 87 surrounded by his family.

Andrew was ordained a permanent deacon with the diocese of Houma-Thibodaux in 1976, and served Holy Cross parish in Morgan City for more than 35 years. In his 35 years of diaconate ministry, Deacon Dragna took to heart his call to service. As a permanent deacon, he was a committed man whose faith was an example to others. He not only proclaimed the Gospel, but he lived the Gospel message and brought it to others through how he lived his own life. He was a servant of the Church he loved and a man of great faith.

Andrew was a great story teller and loved telling stories about his family. He loved to cook and loved Sicilian traditional foods especially spaghetti, sfincione bread, and Italian fig cakes. He enjoyed his “coffee” time which was anytime of the day. He was an avid gardener and loved being out in his yard.

He is survived by his four children, Michael Dragna, Margaret LaGrange and husband Henry “Bo”, Susan Creel and husband Robert, and Catherine Comeaux and husband Brian; his sister, Francis Dragna Gilmore and husband Tim; grandchildren, Megan Bourriaque and husband Ryan, Blake LaGrange and wife Amanda, Grant LaGrange, Andrew Creel, Matthew Creel, Michael Dragna Jr. and wife Drew, Christian Dragna, Kate Dragna, Madeleine Comeaux and Emilie Comeaux; great-grandchildren, Rylee, Remi and Rorie Bourriaque; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members.

Andrew was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Mary Dragna; his wife, Lelia Ozio Dragna; brother, Peter Dragna and sister-in law, Ellen; brother-in-law, L.T. Ozio Jr. and wife Yvonne; and daughter-in-law, Ann Dragna.

The family would like to thank Maison Jardin community and staff for their support and for taking such good care of Andrew. A special thank you to his personal sitters, Shameka, Shateela, Amy and Claudette, for taking care of him and loving him. We also would like to thank Notre Dame hospice nurses Ashley, Dawn and Christine for their wonderful care, compassion and love they showed our father. We will always be grateful.

The family requests that a time of visitation be observed on Thursday, May 23, 2019, from 9 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church. Following services, Andrew will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.