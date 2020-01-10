Andre’ Leonard VanBuren, 85, a resident of Patterson, La. and native of Ascension Parish, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 3:12 p.m. at his residence.

Visitation will be observed on Friday January 10, 2020 at the Jones Funeral Home 715 Sixth Street Morgan City, La. from 10 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m. A discourse will be led by Brother Bart Boone. Burial will follow funeral services in the Nazarene Cemetery in Verdunville, La.

Andre’ was a veteran of the United States Army, receiving an Honorable Discharge.

Memories of Andre’ will forever remain in the hearts of his wife of forty-three years, Theresa Austin VanBuren of Patterson, La.; his children, Barbara Johnson, Henry Johnson, III and Michael Ray Johnson all of Houma, La., Mrs. Joel (Brenda) Voclain of Hammond, La.; two sisters, Theresa Rhodes of Thibodaux, La. and Evelyn Ann Williams of Algiers, La.; five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatoves and friends.

Andre was preceded in death by his parents, two children and two brother.

Visit www.jones-funeral-home.com to send condolences to family