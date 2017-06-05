Alvin Crochet Jr., 86, a native of Houma and resident of Amelia, died Saturday, June 3, 2017.

He is survived by three sisters, Dianne Sharp of Berwick, Geraldine Ashley of Ila and Catherine Kirkland of Livingston; three brothers, Anthony Crochet of Gibson, Gerald Crochet of Livingston and Camille Crochet of Labadieville; and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters and three brothers.

Visitation was from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Monday at Twin City Funeral Home. He was laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery with military honors rendered by the East St. Mary Veterans Funeral Squad.

Twin City Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.