March 2, 1936 — May 19, 2019

Alvin Adam Joseph Ackerman Jr., 83, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019, at his home.

Alvin was born on March 2, 1936, in Amelia, the son of Alvin Adam Joseph Ackerman Sr. and Edith Landry Ackerman.

Alvin grew up hunting and fishing with his father in the bayous of South Louisiana and when he had his own family he enjoyed taking them hunting and fishing as well. As a result of spending so much time as a child on the water fishing, he developed a love for the water and made his living on the water as a boat captain.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, Carol DeVillier Ackerman of Morgan City; four children, Felicia Fontan and husband Tim of Madisonville, Alvin “Al” Adam Joseph Ackerman III and wife Rina of Hope Mills, North Carolina, Nichole Cheramie and husband Larry of Morgan City, and Terence Ackerman of Bayou Vista; 11 grandchildren, Michael Barletta Jr., Matthew Barletta, Michelle Barletta, Mitchell Barletta, Lisandra Dyer, Elise Lonburger, Jeremy Ackerman, Michaela Ackerman, Lauren Cheramie, Grant Cheramie and Caitlynn Ackerman; five great-grandchildren; one brother, Michael Ackerman and wife Robin of Centerville; and two sisters, Barbara Rivet and husband Thomas of Bayou Vista, and Phyllis Dinger of Bayou Vista.

Alvin was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin Ackerman Sr. and Edith Landry Ackerman; one son, Todd Ackerman; and three sisters, Rosemary Landry, Patricia Angeron and Pamela Hensen.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Freddie Decal celebrating Mass. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until Mass time with a rosary being prayed at 12:30 p.m. Following Mass, Alvin will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.