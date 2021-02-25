Article Image Alt Text

ALTON JOSEPH CASTILLE

Thu, 02/25/2021 - 11:57am

Alton Joseph Castille, 45, a native and resident of Morgan City, died Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at his residence.
Visitation will be Saturday from 2 p.m. until services at 3 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Morgan City. Masks and social distancing required. Services accessible on funeral home Facebook page.
He is survived by four children, Alton Castille Jr. and Ahmad Castille, both of Napoleonville, and D’Vonte Delaune and Amyra’ Singleton, both of Patterson; two grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, a sister, and maternal and paternal grandparents.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2021