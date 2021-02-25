Alton Joseph Castille, 45, a native and resident of Morgan City, died Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at his residence.

He is survived by four children, Alton Castille Jr. and Ahmad Castille, both of Napoleonville, and D’Vonte Delaune and Amyra’ Singleton, both of Patterson; two grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, a sister, and maternal and paternal grandparents.

