ALTON JOHN VICKERS SR.

Mon, 03/22/2021 - 11:37am

Alton John Vickers Sr., 58, a native of Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, died Wednesday, March 10, 2021.
He is survived by his wife, Debra Downs Vickers; two sons, Joseph Vickers and Alton Vickers Jr.; six daughters, Becky Businelle, Alissa Guzman, Ali Depaz, Megan Meier, Elizabeth Hanson and Amy Johnson; three brothers, Edward Vickers, David Vickers and James Voisin Sr.; two sisters, Theresa Vickers and Shirley Vickers; 10 grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
Visitation will be Tuesday from 10 a.m. until services at 2 p.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.
Hargrave Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

