Allen Ray Simmons, 59, a native of Franklin and resident of Minneapolis, died Thursday, June 27, 2019, in Franklin.

Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Franklin. Burial will follow in Franklin Cemetery.

He is survived by a son, Allen Thomas of Franklin; three daughters, Keisha Gibson, Kiara Thomas and Kelanda Thomas, all of Franklin; four brothers, Jerry Simmons of Jeanerette, Michael Simmons of Patterson, Ricky Simmons of Franklin and Anthony Simmons of Capitol Heights, Maryland; three sisters, Julia Simmons of Capitol Heights, Maryland, Violet Stith of Palmer Park, Maryland and Gail Chance of District Heights, Maryland; five grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, a sister, and his paternal and maternal grandparents.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.