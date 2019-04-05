ALLEN JOSEPH BERGERON

Fri, 04/05/2019 - 9:50am

Allen Joseph Bergeron, 53, a native of Morgan City and resident of Patterson, died Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Teche Regional Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Terri Carraway Bergeron of Patterson; three sons, Brandon Bergeron and Joshua Harmon, both of Texas, and Jimmy Harmon and of Utah; his mother, Rose Bergeron; three granddaughters; two brothers, Bobby Bergeron and Eric Bergeron; three sisters, Donell Carraway, Cheryl Gonzalez and Tina Weaver; a half-sister, Dancy Bergeron; and three step siblings, Geraldine Soto, Darlene Frye and Gerald Guillory.
He was preceded in death by his father and an infant sister.
Visitation will be Monday from 5 p.m. until services at 7 p.m. at Twin City Funeral Home in Morgan City.

