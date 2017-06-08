Aliska Rice Babin, 85, a native of New Orleans, a resident of Bogalusa and former resident of Amelia, joined her Father in heaven on Tuesday, June 6, 2017.

Aliska is survived by three daughters, Aliska Migliore of Bay St. Louis, Ernestine “Tina” Jenkins and husband Danny, and Linda Manos; granddaughter Tara Ristenbatt; great-granddaughter, Penelope Valasquez; and a very special friend, Mrs. Bessie Thomas.

Aliska was preceded in death by her parents, John and Aliska Rice; and three husbands, John Migliore, Harold Blood and Lester Babin.

Visitation will be held Friday, June 9, 2017, at Hargrave Funeral Home in Morgan City from 11 a.m. until service time at noon. Graveside services will be in the Morgan City Cemetery.

Hargrave Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements