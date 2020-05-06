Aline Theresa Barideaux-Reaux, 92, a resident of Morgan City, La., passed away peacefully on Friday May 1, 2020 at 9:35 p.m. at Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Morgan City, La.

Aline is survived by two sons, Caffery (Stella) Reaux) of Morgan City, La. and Alroy Reaux Sr. of New Iberia, La.; two daughters, Patricia Reaux of Morgan City, La. and Kerry Reaux of Lafayette, La.; three nieces that were like daughters, Arnette Rochelle, Bobbie Decuir, and Cynthia Dartest; one brother Orien Barideaux of New Iberia, La.; ten grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, nine great-great grandchildren and a host of other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Aline was preceded in death by her husband, Lucian Reaux; her son Clyde Edward Reaux; her granddaughter, Adrian Christine Reaux: her parents, Amy Darby Barideaux and Johnny Barideaux and her siblings, Verna Lee Barideaux, Leanna Lazard, Lillian Brown, Eunice Simmons, Nettie Barideaux, Emma Shaw, Melvin Barideaux, Hilton Barideaux, and Hilson “Jack” Barideaux.

In an effort to comply with the CDC recommendations to cancel-postpone events with 10 or more people, and state officials imploring people to stay home and limit social interaction. A private service will be held. Burial will be in the Morgan City Cemetery - St. Anthony Society Area in Morgan City, La. Dismissal Services will be accessible by viewing the Jones Funeral Home, Inc. Facebook Page at the time of services.

Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City-Houma-Jeanerette-Franklin in charge of arrangements.

