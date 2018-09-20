ALICIA JOSEPH

Alicia Williams Joseph, 48, a resident of Morgan City, died Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018 at Teche Regional Medical Center.

A rosary will be recited on Thursday September 20, 2018 at 5:00 PM at Jones Funeral Home Chapel 715 Sixth Street Morgan City, LA 70538. Visitation will be observed on Friday, September 21, 2018 from 9:00 AM until 10:45 AM at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Roman Catholic Church in Morgan City. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM with Father Freddie serving as the Celebrant. Burial will follow mass services in the Morgan City Cemetery in Morgan City, LA.

She is survived by two daughters, Markita Joseph of Houston and Erianna Mallet of Morgan City; a companion; her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Burnie Williams III of Morgan City; a brother, Burnie Williams IV; a sister, Burnadette Johnson of Morgan City; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her paternal and maternal grandparents.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.