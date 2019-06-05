Alice Mae Gant Harris, 77, a resident of Morgan City, La. and a native of Patterson, La., passed away on Monday May 27, 2019 at her residence at 3:12 p.m.

Visitation will be observed on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the New Zorah Baptist Church 604 Julia Street Morgan City, La., from 9 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m. The Reverend Terry L. Joseph Sr. will officiate the services. Burial will follow funeral services in the Morgan City Cemetery in Morgan City.

Memories of Alice will forever remain in the hearts of her three sons, Alvin C. Irvin Sr of Patterson, La., Harry Irvin, Jr. of Morgan City, La., and Patrick Harris Sr. of Broussard, La.; three daughters, Mrs. Rogers (Catheryn) Washington Sr., of Franklin, La., Ruby Bartley of Morgan City, La., and Mrs. Jeronne ( Cheryl) Howard of Houma, La.; three brothers, Leroy Favors and Samuel Gant both of Patterson, La. and Dan Gant of Morgan City, La.; two sisters, Bertha Jefferson and Marsha Max-George both of Houston, TX; fifteen grandchildren, twenty-eight great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, her daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, other relatives and friends.

Alice was preceded in death by her husband, her parent, and one brother.

