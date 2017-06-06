February 13, 193- June 4, 2017

Alice Faye Osburn, a lifelong resident of Morgan City, Louisiana, passed away peacefully at the age of 80.

Alice Faye enjoyed gardening and spending time together with her family. The love for her grandchildren was unconditional.

Alice Faye is survived by her husband, Robert Dimiceli of Morgan City; three sons, Rusty Webster of Springdale, Arkansas, Brian Webster of Denham Springs, Louisiana, and Mike Webster of Walker, Louisiana; one daughter, Terry Richardson of Greenville, South Carolina; one brother, Eris Osburn Jr.; her grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Alice Faye was preceded in death by her parents, Alice and Eris Osburn Sr.

Graveside services for Alice Faye will be held Wednesday, June 7, 2017, at 2 p.m. in the Morgan City Mausoleum.