January 29, 1953 – May 26, 2017

Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 3, 2017, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Baldwin during an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial for Alfred Paul “Al” Barrilleaux, a native of Franklin, former longtime resident of Baldwin, and a resident of Franklin for the past four and a half years who passed away at the age of 64 on Friday, May 26, 2017, at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, TX. Father Cedric Sonnier will be the Celebrant for the Mass, with Father Garrett Savoie concelebrating. Following the Mass, Al will be cremated with a private inurnment in the Sacred Heart Cemetery Mausoleum at a later date. Serving as pallbearers will be Zackry Barrilleaux, Joey Barrilleaux, Jeremy Barrilleaux, Dusty Hulin, Eric Verret, and Cory Firmin. Honorary pallbearers will be Austin Granger, Ryan Trahan, and Justin Simon. Musical selections for the Mass will include Amazing Grace, Be Not Afraid, How Great Thou Art, and I Can Only Imagine, with Shawntel Moore providing vocals.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Saturday at the church from 8:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., with the Holy Rosary being prayed at 10:00 a.m., led by Father Sonnier.

Al was an avid hunter and fresh-water fisherman. He could often be found enjoying early morning coffee with friends at the Franklin Shell Station while catching up on local events and solving world issues. His passion in life though was spending time with his family, especially with his grandchildren, which he loving called his babies. Al will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Those left to cherish Al’s memory include his wife of 32 years, Linda Simon Barrilleaux; four children, Joleigh B. Hulin and her husband Dusty of New Iberia, AWS3 Zackry P. Barrilleaux of Norfolk, VA, Dawn Trahan of New Iberia, and Jason Granger of Franklin; eight grandchildren, Abigail and Caroline Hulin, Ryleigh Barrilleaux, Ryan and Kristin Trahan, and Harley, Austin, and Taylor Granger; two sisters, Katherine “Kitty” Stubbs and Carolyn Leger, both of Lafayette; special nieces and nephews, Missy Gianfala, Kristy Stauffer, and Joey and Jeremy Barrilleaux; as well as other nieces and nephews, relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, August Paul Barrilleaux and Jeanne Kidder Barrilleaux; his brother, Tim Barrilleaux; his sister, Wanda Gianfala; his nephew, Blaine Gianfala; and his niece, Lyndra Gianfala.

Family and friends may view the obituary and express their condolences online by visiting www.iberts.com.

