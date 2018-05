Alfred O’Gwin Sr., 85, a native of Morgan City and resident of Baton Rouge, died June 27, 2018 at his residence.

Graveside services, with military honors, will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. in Morgan City Cemetery.

He is survived by two daughters, six sons, 17 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his wife, parents and two brothers. Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.