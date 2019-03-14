Alfred O’Gwin Jr., 54, a native of Morgan City, died Sunday, March 10, 2019, at his residence.

Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 1 p.m. at Mt. Era Baptist Church in Morgan City. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.

He is survived by his mother, Patsy A. O’Gwin of Morgan City; three children, Broderick Junifer, Takeiwa Jones and Tieka Junifer, all of Morgan City; five brothers, Byron O’Gwin of Morgan City, Ronald O’Gwin of Seattle, Reginald O’Gwin of California, Efrem O’Gwin of St. Martinville and Cory Martin of Jacksonville, Florida; three sisters, Melonie O’Gwin and Patrice Hebert, both of Morgan City, and Tina Walton of Baton Rouge; nine grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his father, and paternal and maternal grandparents.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.