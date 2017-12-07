ALFRED MILLER

Alfred Miller
Alfred Miller, 58, a native of New Orleans and resident of Houma, died Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Lucy Catholic Church in Houma. Burial will follow in St. Francis No. 2 Mausoleum.
He is survived by his wife, Sheila Theriot Miller of Houma; daughter, Nikki Allen of Franklin; son, TreQuan Austin of Morgan City; and a host of other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

