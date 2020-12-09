June 28, 1959 — December 5, 2020

Alfred “Dickey” Drake Clayton, 61, a resident of Lake Charles and former resident of Patterson, passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at his home.

Dickey was born on June 28, 1959, in Pineville, Louisiana, the son of Herman Clayton Sr. and Mildred Prevot Clayton.

Dickey was a family man and cherished every moment that he was able to spend with his fiancé, children, and grandchildren. Every year he looked forward to his “Brother Man” camping trip with his son, brothers, sons-in-law, grandsons and nephews; this was truly the highlight of his year. He had a passion for sports and for coaching boys and girls in sports. Most importantly he loved teaching the life lessons that are learned through sports. Dickey was an avid Patterson Lumberjack fan and supporter. He was a Godly man with a strong faith, and his life was truly a testimony to his unwavering faith. To know him was to love him. When he wasn’t coaching, he loved to cook for his family and plan for the future with his beloved fiancé, Bernice. Early in his life he was married to Wendy Aucoin. From this union his three children, Chasity, Brandon and Danielle were born.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by three children, Chasity Joseph and husband Ryan of Independence, Brandon Clayton of Carthage, Texas, and Danielle Courtney and husband Jonathan of Lake Charles; six grandchildren, Maya Joseph, Jillian Joseph, Benjamin Joseph, Reed Courtney, Jeramie Joseph and Landon Courtney; his fiancé, Bernice Delphin of Lake Charles and her children Ryan, Kristina and Erica; one sister, Elise Granger and husband Clarence of Patterson; five brothers, Herman Clayton Jr. and wife Yvonne of New Orleans, Michael Clayton and wife Natalie of Patterson, Antoine Clayton and wife Christia of Las Vegas, Nevada, Daniel Clayton and wife Kelly of Houma, and Dr. Marcus Clayton and wife Marianna of New Orleans.

Dickey is also survived by 13 nieces and nephews, Christian “Traye” Granger, Bethany Granger Waters, Joshua Clayton, Charmaine Clayton, Melissa Gaspar, Elijah Clayton, Jasmina Clayton, Kyra Clayton, Ashley Clayton, Christopher Clayton, Canaan Clayton, Mihley Clayton, Jacob Clayton and Morgan Clayton. Dickey will also be missed by his Cane River family who affectionately called him Mr. Al.

Dickey was preceded in death by his parents, Herman Sr. and Mildred Prevot Clayton; one brother, Dr. Bradford Clayton; and one nephew, Devin Clayton.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 9 a.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Herbert Bennerfield III celebrating Mass.