Alfred Brown, 56, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Schriever, died Sunday, June 3, 2018.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at New Magnolia Baptist Church in Schriever.

He is survived by three brothers, Calvin Brown of Morgan City, and Gregory Brown and Isaac Brown Jr., both of Schriever; a sister, Isalee Johnson of Schriever; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, four sisters, and paternal and maternal grandparents.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.