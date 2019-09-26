July 20, 1940 — September 24, 2019

Alex Joseph Pennison Sr., a lifelong resident of Morgan City, Louisiana, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019, in Houma, Louisiana, at the age of 79.

Alex is survived by five children, Alex “A.J.” Pennison and his wife, Kathy, Felicia Foret and her husband, Kevin Foret Sr., Barbara P. Griggs and her husband, Michael, Rene Pennison and his wife, Tammy, and Antoine “Tony” Pennison Sr.; 13 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Mae Jones Pennison; his parents, Antoine and Loraine Pennison; and his brother, Eric Pennison.

A great father and grandfather, Alex worked hard to provide for his family and support them. He was a dedicated employee at STEP BIMS for 20-plus years, where he helped the less fortunate achieve a better life. He always encouraged and assisted others in any way that he possibly could. Alex loved to both dance and cook but especially lived his life to the fullest. Alex was happiest when his family and friends were near during family gatherings and cookouts. He will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him.

The family requests that a time of visitation be observed on Saturday, September 28, 2019, from 10 a.m. until time of services at 1 p.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home. Following services, Alex will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.