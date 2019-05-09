February 21, 1943 — May 7, 2019

Aleda Mae LaCoste, 76, a resident of Berwick, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge surrounded by her loving family.

Aleda was born on February 21, 1943, in Morgan City, the daughter of Herbert Earl LaCoste and Marie Orgeron LaCoste.

A life-long resident of Berwick, Aleda lived life abundantly. Despite battling illness for the past several years, she enjoyed visiting and travelling with her family and friends. She also enjoyed playing video games, tending to her yard, and sitting outdoors with her dogs, Baby and Sugar.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by one daughter, Ronna Leonard and her husband Earl Hebert Jr. of Prairieville; one grandchild, Megan Leonard Sampey and husband Robert of Berwick; two great-grandchildren, Sydney Grace Sampey and Maddox Anthony Sampey; and two brothers, Edward Earl LaCoste of Toledo Bend and Terry Paul LaCoste of Berwick.

Aleda was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Marie Orgeron LaCoste; and one son, Sidney Paul Leonard.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Twin City Funeral Home with Rev. Steven J. Porter officiating. A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019, at Twin City Funeral Home with the visitation resuming on Saturday from 100 a.m. until the time of the service. Following the services, Aleda will be laid to rest in the Berwick Cemetery.