A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted for Mr. Alcide Thomas Boudreaux Sr., age 78, at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 22, 2017 at Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church with Fr. Mario Romero officiating. Interment will follow at Beau Pre Mausoleum with military graveside services conducted by Iberia Veterans Honor Guard.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday with a Rosary at 7 p.m. The funeral home will reopen at 8 am until 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Alcide was born and raised in Franklin to the late Alvin M. Boudreaux Sr. and Louise Dupre Boudreaux and passed away at 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday April 18, 2017 at Iberia Medical Center.

In his childhood years, his family and friends lovingly called him “Tex” and that name followed him many years. But during his 20 years working with Cajun Sugar Co-op, his coworkers gave him another nickname, “Al”. And he would answer to either with a smile.

He served his country honorably in both the United States Navy and the Army National Guard. Some of his favorite pastimes were woodworking, hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his sons, Kenny Boudreaux of New Iberia, Karl Boudreaux Sr. and wife Sarah of New Iberia, and Tommy Boudreaux and wife Sarah of Jeanerette; eight grandchildren, Torrie, Karl Jr., Katie, Kimberlee, Christina, Chris and Corey Boudreaux, and Dean Bourque; three great grandchildren, Malachi, Arianna and Carson Bourque; one brother, Alvin Morris Boudreaux Jr. and wife Joyce of Franklin; two sisters, Theresa B. Landry and husband Mitch of New Iberia and Elise B. Boswroth of Scott; sister in law, Judy Boudreaux of Jeanerette and brother in law, Clifton “Kippy” Martin of Centerville.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Charpentier Boudreaux; parents, Alvin Morris Boudreaux Sr. and Louise Dupre Boudreaux; three brothers, Joseph Boudreaux Sr., Edward Boudreaux and Charles Boudreaux and three sisters, Sidney Boudreaux, Victoria Boudreaux and Geraldine “Jerri” B. Martin.

Pallbearers will be Kenny Boudreaux, Karl Boudreaux Sr., Tommy Boudreaux, Karl Boudreaux Jr., Christopher Boudreaux and Nick Theriot.

