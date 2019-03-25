April 8, 1927-March 22, 2019

Alberta “Sue” Oncale, 91, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019, at Morgan City Healthcare Center surrounded by her loving family.

Sue was born on April 8, 1927, in 4 Mile Bayou, the daughter of Robert Wiggins and Louise Daigle Wiggins.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by four children, Carolyn Daigle of Pierre Part, Larry Oncale and wife Elda Mae of Morgan City, Katy Aucoin and husband Al of Morgan City, and Danny Oncale and wife Kim of Morgan City; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Louise Daigle Wiggins; her husband, Alvin Oncale; one daughter, Donna Sue Topham; one grandson, Dayne Oncale; 10 siblings, one son-in-law.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Twin City Funeral Home with Monsignor J. Douglas Courville officiating. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service and following the services Sue will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.

The family would like to Thank Morgan City Health Care and Heart Of Hospice for all their loving, caring support.