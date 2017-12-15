Albert Stevenson

Albert Stevenson, 70, a native of Gibson and resident of Amelia, died Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, at Teche Regional Medical Center.

Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 1 p.m. at Siracusaville Recreation Center in Morgan City. Burial with full military honors will follow in the Morgan City Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Deborah Stevenson of Amelia; three sons, Shayne Stevenson of Youngsville, Shawn Stevenson of Gibson and Brian Stevenson of Amelia; two daughters, Shannon Stevenson of Gibson and April Jerome of Youngsville; a brother, Allen Stevenson of Thibodaux; three sisters, Gladys Williams of Gray, Ruby Poindexter of Gibson and Mary Stevenson of New Orleans; his grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, brother and sister.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.