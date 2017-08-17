ALBERT STARKS

Albert Starks, 25, died Aug. 9, 2017.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday at First Baptist Church of Schriever. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

He is survived by his daughter, Cylaya Starks; parents, Belinda Starks and Albert Holmes; grandparents, Roxanne and Alfred Starks Sr.; six brothers, Alfred Starks, Deondre’ Donte’, Leondre’ Donte’, Ke’onta Holmes, Ke’monta Holmes and Ja’vonta Johnson, all of Cut Off; sister, Marquisha Holmes of Morgan City; his companion; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

