Albert J. Oncale, resident of Gray and native of Thibodaux Louisiana, passed peacefully at the age of 82 with his family by his side on May 4th, 2018.

Known as “The Budman,” Al worked as a sales manager for Buquet Distribution for 25 years. He was known for his friendly attitude and never knew a stranger. Once retired, he spent his time wood-working in his shop and gardening. He would love seeing the big smile on his grandkids faces as they pulled out big carrots.

He is survived by his wife, Noilie “Nora” Oncale whom he adored; one stepson, Ricky Landry and his wife Angie of Port Arthur, Texas; one stepdaughter, Toni Adams and her husband Roger of Morgan City; two sisters, Shirley Brien of Dulac, and Dessa Kliebert and her husband Roy of Vacherie; five grandkids; six great-grandkids; three nieces and eight nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Antione Oncale; mother, Odessa B. Oncale; and sister, Audrey Morvant.

Due to his final wishes to donate his body to science, memorial services are pending.