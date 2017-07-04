February 12, 1935-July 2, 2017

Albert Henry “Sonny” Dinger Jr., 82, a resident of Patterson, passed away Sunday, July 2, 2017, at Teche Regional Medical Center.

Sonny was born Feb. 12, 1935, in Berwick, the son of Albert Henry Dinger Sr. and Lorena Dardar Dinger.

Sonny was a very talented musician and loved to spend his time playing music. He could pick up any instrument and after a few hours he knew how to play it. He was a former maintenance worker for the St. Mary Parish School Board and was also an ordained minister.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his stepdaughter, Betty Hebert and husband Albert of Berwick; two grandsons, David Paul Hebert of Gibson and Troy Hebert of Berwick; and two great-grandchildren, Kara Lynn Hebert of Morgan City and Lex Hebert of Berwick.

Sonny was preceded in death by his parents, Albert Henry Dinger Sr. and Lorena Dardar Dinger; and his wife, Bessie H. Dinger.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 5, 2017, at Twin City Funeral Home with a visitation being held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Following the services, Sonny will be laid to rest in the Berwick Cemetery.