ALBERT CLINTON KELLEBREW

August 5, 1929 – July 7, 2020

Albert “A. C.” Kellebrew of Franklin, La., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

A. C. was born on August 5, 1929 in Carlton, Arkansas, and was raised in Jenny, AR. He has been a resident of Franklin, La. since 1970 and was a retiree of ANR Pipeline.

A. C. lived a full life surrounded by friends and relatives. A. C. had a passion for deer hunting, keeping a garden and sharing the benefits of his garden. He was an avid cook and was eager to share. A. C. enjoyed the many years spent with family and friends at the hunting camp. A. C. especially enjoyed traveling with family and friends. He was active within the Franklin community by serving on the Zoning Board and the boards of the Krewe of Teche and Agmoral.

A. C. is survived by his two sons and their spouses, Kelly Kellebrew and his wife Julie of Gillette, WY, and Clay Kellebrew and his wife Amy of Franklin; four grandchildren, Kade Kellebrew, Karsen Kellebrew and his wife Crystal, Payton Kellebrew, and Tal Kellebrew; and three great grandchildren, Tavey, Kellen, and Korbin Kellebrew. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife Joan Gallagher Kellebrew, his parents, E. J. Kellebrew and Myrtle Davis Kellebrew, and his sister Ogla Kellebrew Allen.

The family requested that visiting hours be observed Sunday, July 12th, at Ibert’s Mortuary in Franklin from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. A Graveside Service was held Monday, July 13th at 9 a.m. with Pastor Joseph Sauce officiating. The family requested that face masks be required.

Following the services, he was laid to rest in the Franklin Cemetery Mausoleum.

Serving as pallbearers were his grandsons, Kade Kellebrew, Karsen Kellebrew, Payton Kellebrew, and Tal Kellebrew, nephew, Chuck Holcombe, and close friend Garlen Stroud.

The family wished to express the utmost gratitude to Mrs. Bobbie Robinson for the care and utmost regard she gave to our father. The family also wished to express their sincerest gratitude to Dr. Roland Degeyter and his staff and especially to the staff of Franklin Foundation Hospital for their love and compassionate care.

Family and friends may view the obituary online by visiting www.iberts.com and are encouraged to share their condolences, cherished memories, love, and support for the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ibert’s Mortuary, Inc., 1007 Main Street, Franklin, La. 70538, (337) 828-5426.