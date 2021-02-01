September 10, 1932 — January 28, 2021

Albert Adam Mason Sr., 88, a resident of Morgan City, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 28, 2021, surrounded by his loving family in Moss Bluff.

Albert was born on September 10, 1932 in American Bayou, the son of Edrick Mason and Lydia Hymel Mason.

Albert had a love for music and played the guitar and fiddle for over 40 years. He served his country proudly in the United States Army serving during the Korean Conflict where he was a Sergeant tank operator. While in the service he played music with other service members. After his time in the military, Albert was a welder inspector working for Avondale Shipyard for many years. When he wasn’t working or playing or singing his swamp pop music, Albert loved to go fishing and hunting as well as taking frequent trips to the casino. Albert was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 12179. He loved his family and cherished every moment he was able to spend with them.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by two children, Albert Mason Jr. and wife Debra of Morgan City, and Sheila Mason Constance and husband James of Moss Bluff; five grandchildren, Shondell Trahan and fiancé Daniel Dreyer, Denise Collins and husband Micah, Heidi LeBlanc and husband Casey, Steven Mason and wife Jo’le, and Amanda Mason Talbot and husband Shane; 10 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Doris McKee of Morgan City, Enella Sharp and husband Luther of Arkansas, and Janette Billiot of Baton Rouge.

Albert was preceded in death by his parents, Edrick and Lydia Hymel Mason; his wife and soulmate of 63 years, Rosella Crochet Mason; step mother, Annie Mason; and grandfather, Thomas Mason.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at Holy Cross Catholic Church. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at Twin City Funeral Home. Following Mass, Albert will be laid to rest with Military Honors in the Morgan City Cemetery. Military Honors will be rendered by the Fort Polk Honor Guard.