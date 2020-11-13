Al Patrick Glynn Sr.

August 6, 1934 — November 9, 2020

Al Patrick Glynn Sr., 86, a resident of Schriever, Louisiana, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020, at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.

Al was born August 6, 1934, in New Orleans, the son of Stanley Glynn Sr. and Irene Fryou.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his son, Al Glynn Jr. of Schriever; daughter, Judy Williams and husband Bobby; three brothers, Travis, Stanley and Thomas Glynn; one sister, Shirley Verdin; six grandchildren, Charlie and Bobby Williams, Julia, Kimberly, James and Tiffany Glynn; numerous great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Al was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Irene Glynn; wife, Della Ribardi Glynn; daugh-ter, Debra Glynn Huval; and brother, Harry Glynn.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Mark Gowan officiating. Visitation will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. After services, Al will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Mausoleum.