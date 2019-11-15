Al Josie Morrison Harding, 70, a resident of Patterson, La. and native of Morgan City, La., passed away on Friday November 1, 2019 at 6:26 a.m. at Patterson Healthcare Center in Patterson, La.

Visitation will be observed on Saturday November 16, 2019 from 9 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m. at the Miracle Revival Center 1200 Saturn Road Bayou Vista, La.

Memories of Al Josie will forever remain in the hearts of her brother, Thomas (Sandra) Morrison of Patterson, La.; her two sisters, Pastor Evelyn Sears of Patterson, La. and Arthur Marie Pratt of Morgan City, La. and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Al Josie was preceded in death by: her parents, and her six siblings.

To send flowers to Al Josie (Morrison) Harding’s family, please visit our floral section.

Visit www.jones-funeral-home.com to send condolences to family.